Discover | Share | Review

MISSION
Our goal is to make it easier for people to identify places of interests, and to improve the customer relations by business owners around Africa.
VISION
To promote, educate and bring awareness for travel, leisure and hospitality around Africa.
TESTIMONIALS
Bola Lawal
CEO, ScholarX
I have a personal goal of visiting 5 African countries every year. Knowing that there is a platform where I can discover places in these cities is very refreshing.
Abiola Usman
CEO, Chopnow
Ajo is an amazing tech solution. I've been able to see places and read reviews about places i want to visit soonest.
Morin Ajepe
Enthusiast
I'm tuned into my environment. With Ajo app I can easily satisfy my curiosity.